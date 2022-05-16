World Affairs: Can the War in Ukraine Push an Asian Economy Over the Edge?
Monday, May 16, 2022
After a thirty year civil war, Sri Lanka rebuilt its economy, with the help of foreign investment. But when the pandemic forced the small island nation to shut its borders, things began to unravel. Now, the war in Ukraine and skyrocketing food and fuel prices are pushing the country into deeper economic turmoil, political unrest, and violence. Today’s edition of World Affairs examines why–and how–nations like Sri Lanka accumulate foreign debt.