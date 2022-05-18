© 2022 Maine Public
Intelligence Squared: Agree to Disagree: Can Small Investors Beat The Street?

Published May 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

In a modern-day battle of David and Goliath on Wall Street, thousands of amateur retail investors banded together to bid up stocks in a handful of failing companies, most notably the nostalgic video game hub known as GameStop. Within days, the renegade traders sent stocks soaring and dealt heavy blows to hedge funds and other traditional professional investors who had bet against the companies. The "meme stock" phenomenon was born. But where does "revolution" stand a year later? But where does "revolution" stand a year later?

