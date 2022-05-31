© 2022 Maine Public
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Perfectionism: A Medieval and Modern Malady

Published May 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Lean in. Be all that you can be. Photo filters. Identity management. The quest for perfection has become a modern malady, correlating to increased rates of depression and anxiety. But there's a connection between medieval ideas and contemporary experiences, whether motherhood, body image, or social status. Today’s edition of IDEAS explores how conceptions of perfection — then and now — play out in the tumble of real-life experiences that can leave us scarred and doubting.

