2 PM Public Affairs Programs

APM Presents Early Risers: Waking up to Racial Equity in Early Childhood

Published June 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Thursday, June 2, 2022

George Floyd’s death was a tragedy and a wake-up call that sparked a global racial reckoning. And for more than two years, our young children have been watching it all. So how do we help them make sense of what they’re seeing and hearing? In this one-hour special, listeners will hear practical tips and insights from a variety of early childhood experts about how to talk with very young children about race and racism.

