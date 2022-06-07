World Affairs Council: White Supremacist Terrorism: From Christchurch to Buffalo

Within hours of the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo that killed ten Black people, evidence emerged that the gunman’s crimes were racially motivated. On today’s edition of World Affairs, we’ll hear from Daniel Byman, author of Spreading Hate: The Global Rise of White Supremacist Terrorism. He’ll discuss the roots of the global white power movement, how extremism spreads, and what the mainstreaming of violence means for targeted communities–and democracy–today.