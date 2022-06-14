Intelligence Square, U.S.: Agree to Disagree: Does Your Electric Vehicle Help The Planet?

Tesla posted $5.5 billion in 2021 profits, roughly six times its previous year earnings. Globally, the electric car industry is anything but static, soaring to 7 million units in 2021. EV advocates argue that while the technology and resources aren’t perfect, they are ultimately better for the environment long term as the tech improves. Opponents say the kinds of infrastructure EVs require still require huge investments that would be better suited for more ecologically-friendly mass transit systems. Today’s Intelligence Squared asks: does your electric vehicle help the planet?