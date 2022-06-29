World Affairs: "Becoming American" with Wajahat Ali

Today, more than half of US citizens under 18 can trace their ancestry to Africa, Asia, and Latin America. What is the future of a truly multicultural America – especially in a time of rising xenophobia and extremist violence? As an American Muslim, writer and humorist Wajahat Ali’s life was transformed by the 9/11 attacks. On this week’s World Affairs, Ali sits down with Ray Suarez to discuss his new book, Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American.