World Affairs: "Becoming American" with Wajahat Ali
Monday, June 27, 2022
Today, more than half of US citizens under 18 can trace their ancestry to Africa, Asia, and Latin America. What is the future of a truly multicultural America – especially in a time of rising xenophobia and extremist violence? As an American Muslim, writer and humorist Wajahat Ali’s life was transformed by the 9/11 attacks. On this week’s World Affairs, Ali sits down with Ray Suarez to discuss his new book, Go Back to Where You Came From: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American.