On Point Presents Smarter Health: Guardrails, Guidelines, and Regulation
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Part three of a four-part series exploring how artificial intelligence and machine learning may revolutionize the healthcare industry. As AI develops in the healthcare space, regulations also need to develop. The FDA, until recently, only regulated drugs and medical devices. On today’s episode we hear from the head of the FDA’s digital health division and other experts about the kind of guardrails needed to ensure safety and regulations that could push the market toward developing tools to serve larger patient populations.