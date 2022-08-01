© 2022 Maine Public
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

World Affairs: Bill Browder on Exposing Russia’s Web of Corruption, & Surviving Putin’s Wrath

Published August 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Monday, August 1, 2022

Bill Browder was a prominent foreign investor in Russia until he was banned by President Vladimir Putin. In a gripping interview with Ray Suarez, Browder recounts a hunt for missing money that led him to discover a corruption and conspiracy plot involving Putin’s inner circle. Browder breaks down the Russian government’s lethal response, the landmark Magnitsky Act, and what Putin’s past can teach us about what he might do next - in Ukraine and beyond.

