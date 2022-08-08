World Affairs: Update: How the Story of Vincent Chin Still Inspires Calls for Asian American Justice

In 1982, Vincent Chin was scapegoated and murdered by two white men in Detroit. The echoes are still heard forty years after his death, as violence targeting the AAPI community in the U.S. reaches new levels. We revisit an interview with filmmaker Renee Tajima-Peña about her documentary, “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” to learn about the movement sparked by Chin’s story. Then, we hear about the ways Asian-American histories remain invisible in the U.S., and what the fight for justice, legal protection, and education about this diverse and growing community means today.