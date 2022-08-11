Climate One: Turning Down the Heat: Decarbonizing Cement and Steel

© 2022 Maine Public
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Published August 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Along with aviation, the construction industry is one of the hardest to decarbonize sectors in the global economy. Cement and steel production together are responsible for about 15% of global CO2 emissions. Carbon-negative cement has been talked about for years, and innovations in steel production show promise as well, but is either technology ready for primetime? And what about replacing these materials with engineered wood, which could also store carbon for decades?

