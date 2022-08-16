World Affairs: A Silver Tsunami: Challenges and Opportunities of Global Aging
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
By 2030, it’s estimated one out of every six people on planet earth will be over 60. Thanks to leaps in technology and public health, people are living longer and better than ever before. This week, World Affairs examines what economists and demographers are calling “the Silver Wave” — how the rapid aging of the world’s population will create tidal shifts for healthcare and how we design, eat, and live.