Ideas from the CBC: Jefferson Lecture: Encountering the Other

Published August 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Thursday, August 18, 2022

For centuries, Benedictine monks have acted as custodians for some of our world's most precious religious texts. Today, many of those manuscripts are under greater threat than ever before, whether that be theft, weather or political unrest. Minnesota-based Father Columba Stewart has spent nearly two decades working with religious leaders, government authorities, and archivists around the globe to preserve these religious manuscripts. On this episode of IDEAS, a conversation with Fr. Columba about where this all started, and why it matters so much.

