For centuries, Benedictine monks have acted as custodians for some of our world's most precious religious texts. Today, many of those manuscripts are under greater threat than ever before, whether that be theft, weather or political unrest. Minnesota-based Father Columba Stewart has spent nearly two decades working with religious leaders, government authorities, and archivists around the globe to preserve these religious manuscripts. On this episode of IDEAS, a conversation with Fr. Columba about where this all started, and why it matters so much.

More Information Here: Ideas from the CBC: Jefferson Lecture: Encountering the Other