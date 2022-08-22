City Arts & Lectures: Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice
This week’s episode examines the connection between the state of our bodies and the state of the planet, with physician Rupa Marya and journalist Raj Patel. Their new book Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice, draws on Dr. Marya’s work as a physician, as well as scientific research and scholarship on the social and environmental causes of poor health. We’ll hear their thoughts on how we ought to be re-thinking medicine, and the links between illnesses that reside inside our bodies and the injustices that exist in society at large.