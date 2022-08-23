© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

APM Presents: No Excuses: Race and Reckoning at a Chicago Charter School

Published August 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Producer DJ Cashmere, who is white, spent seven years teaching Black and brown students at a Noble Street charter high school in Chicago. Noble followed a popular education reform model called "no excuses," which promised low-income students better test scores and increased access to college in exchange for hyper-strict discipline. After DJ left the classroom to become a journalist, Noble disavowed "no excuses," calling it "assimilationist, patriarchal, white supremacist, and anti-black."

2 PM Public Affairs Programs