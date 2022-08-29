Ideas from the CBC: The Good Enough Life

Once upon a time, just before global circumstances changed, an IDEAS episode called The Joy of Mediocrity aired. It argued that Western society's emphasis on achievement and individually "living your best life" was making the majority of us wildly miserable. Now, two more-than-mediocre years on, producer Lisa Godfrey checks in with several of the original participants. Is their own advocacy for an alternative to excellence — the "good enough" life — still intact? They'll explain why "good enough" is a useful goal, even in a time of extended crisis.