APM Presents: The So-called Mystery of Rapa Nui (Easter Island)

Who moved the giant monolithic statues of Rapa Nui, a remote island in the South Pacific? And how did they do it? These questions have been at the center of much speculation and debate since Europeans first arrived there 300 years ago on Easter Sunday, 1722, and called it “Easter Island. In this award-winning documentary from NHPR's Outside/In, we will be transported to the shores of Rapa Nui, where we will hear the voices of both white and native indigenous archeologists who have studied the famous moai.