Intelligence Squared U.S.: Should We Eat More Processed Foods?
As new technologies create foods that can’t be made in home kitchens, the question of whether we should all be consuming more highly processed foods is up for debate. Advocates say a substantial increase in food processing is the best way to feed growing human populations while also reducing food waste. Opponents argue that these kinds of foods are often less nutritious, and are commonly linked to adverse health outcomes. Should we eat more processed foods?