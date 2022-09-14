Republican political consultant Tim Miller believes the GOP started down a path to disaster in the early 2000s. Lack of strategic decision making within the Republican Party at that time set the stage for Donald Trump to take over the party Miller once loved. He now seeks to answer a simple question: “Why did normal people go along with the worst of Trumpism?” Tim Miller is an author, activist and consultant who has held many positions within Republican campaigns. On today’s edition of Commonwealth Club, Miller recounts the roadmap of how we got here, and what the story of one of the greatest party shifts in American history can tell us about the future of the nation.

Listen Here: Commonwealth Club of California: Tim Miller: Inside the New Republican Party