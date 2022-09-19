Ideas from the CBC: Mohawk Ironworkers

Indigenous ironworkers from Canada are renowned throughout North America, with many of the iconic buildings of New York City's skyline standing as testimony to their nerves of steel. On today’s edition of IDEAS, Indigenous scholar Allan Downey tells the lesser-known story of the community of Little Caughnawaga that the ironworkers and their families built in Brooklyn. It's one example of what a growing movement of Indigenous scholars calls resurgent histories, aimed at reviving Indigenous culture, traditions and governance.