The Maine Public 60th anniversary golf scramble has been postponed due to rain. A new date will be announced shortly.
Intelligence Squared U.S.: Should the SAT Be Erased?

September 20, 2022

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Last year, only 1.5 million high school students took the SAT, down from 2.2 million in the class of 2020. Covid-19 played a big role in the decision among many schools not to move forward with at-home testing. But the move sparked even wider discussion about the test itself. Currently, at least 75% of colleges actually don’t require the SAT or ACT. That’s an all-time high, with many schools pledging not to return to it. But is that the right move?

