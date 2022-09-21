Commonwealth Club of California: Dr. Moiya McTier:"Understanding the Milky Way"

The Milky Way—its hundred billion stars, supermassive black holes and countless unsolved mysteries—is as intriguing as it is colossal. And for astrophysicist Dr. Moiya McTier, merely studying it is not enough, as she combines myth and science into a whimsical, fanciful and fascinating “autobiography” of our home galaxy. In her latest book, The Milky Way, McTier takes on the role of the titular galaxy and shares fascinating tales ranging from our intergalactic rivals to the time the Milky Way was once in love, breaking down advanced astronomy into playful, simple, and easily understood chunks.