Ideas from the CBC: Women and War: Stories From the Other Front

Never before have we had such a close up, real time picture of war: the devastating impact, the upending of lives — and the range of roles that women play. A conversation with several women who know war: they're neither fighters, nor victims, yet at times of conflict they are wholehearted participants. We discuss the challenges, stereotypes, and the dangers for civilian women working in the fog of war. The underlying question: how might we see conflicts differently if women had told the story?