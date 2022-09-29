World Affairs: Cryptomania: How Cryptocurrency Can Save—or Destabilize—a Country
In the past year, digital coins – once viewed as the exclusive domain of tech millionaires – have shot to global prominence as the preferred currency of Russian oligarchs, Ukrainian resistance fighters, Salvadoran politicians, and everyone in between. Despite the explosion of “cryptomania,” most people still know little about how the digital currency actually works. On today’s edition of World Affairs, we take a deep dive into the global world of cryptocurrency.