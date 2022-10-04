City Arts & Lectures: Angela Garbes - Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change
Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
Angela Garbes’s first book, Like a Mother, looked at the science, myths, and inequities surrounding pregnancy and motherhood. Her latest book, Essential Labor: Mothering as Social Change, continues to examine obstacles and injustices faced by parents and other caregivers. In this book, Garbes also looks at her own family’s history as members of the Filipino American community, many of whom are tasked with the least desirable caregiving duties.