Ideas from the CBC: Ideas From the Trenches: A Theory About Conspiracies

Growing up, PhD student Sarah believed in the literal interpretation of the Bible. Born into a devout evangelical Christian community, she fully espoused creationism and the historical existence of Noah's ark, and she predicted that non-believers faced a doom in hell upon Judgment Day. She's now estranged from her family, but draws on her evangelical past to understand the visceral belief people acquire in conspiracy theories — from Pizza Gate to the 'stolen' 2020 US election.