© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: Ideas From the Trenches: A Theory About Conspiracies

Published October 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Growing up, PhD student Sarah believed in the literal interpretation of the Bible. Born into a devout evangelical Christian community, she fully espoused creationism and the historical existence of Noah's ark, and she predicted that non-believers faced a doom in hell upon Judgment Day. She's now estranged from her family, but draws on her evangelical past to understand the visceral belief people acquire in conspiracy theories — from Pizza Gate to the 'stolen' 2020 US election.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs