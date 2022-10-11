Ideas from the CBC: Exposing the Truth: Journalism's Role in Reconciliation
Monday, October 10, 2022
Connie Walker, award-winning investigative journalist and host of CBC's Missing and Murdered podcast, delivered the seventh annual Indigenous Speakers Series Lecture at Vancouver Island University in late November 2021. Her talk was called Exposing the Truth: Journalism's Role in Reconciliation, in which she shares her observations and experiences on the evolution of journalistic coverage of Indigenous stories.