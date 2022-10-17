World Affairs: Cuba Revisited: From Cold War to Normalization – and Back Again

Cuba is a small island nation of 11.3 million people, but the country has long loomed large in the American political imagination. Viewed as both a hostile pro-Soviet neighbor and an anti-imperialist revolutionary, Cuba has held a contentious relationship with the US. The Obama administration began to repair the strained diplomatic relationship, but the invasion of Ukraine and enduring Trump-era sanctions are once again inflaming deep-rooted Cold War tensions. On today’s edition of World Affairs, we explore the deep roots of Cuban internationalism, and its impact on everyday Cubans.