World Affairs: Hate Speech and Extremism What to Listen For Ahead of Midterm Elections

President Barack Obama delivered over 450 speeches during his tenure, but one of his most famous was entirely unscripted. For longtime staff speechwriter Cody Keenan, Obama’s famous “Amazing Grace” speech epitomized the power of oration to guide Americans in times of immense national crisis. This week, Keenan joins Ray Suarez to discuss his new book, “Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America.” Then, we revisit a conversation with extremism expert Daniel Byman, who breaks down the hate speech that’s fueling violent shootings and far-right politics.