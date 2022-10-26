Commonwealth Club of California: Bridging The Great American Divide

Most Americans say they support climate action. People on both the left and the right experience the same devastating floods, the same life-threatening heatwaves and the same catastrophic wildfires. Yet individuals tend to socialize within insulated political tribes, operate in completely different information bubbles and see the problems and solutions through different lenses. Joan Blades and John Gable have been working to burst those bubbles and bridge the divides. Together, they model an all-too-rare friendship, with deep respect for each other’s views. How can the rest of us learn to bridge ideological divides, develop trust, and find the common ground needed to rebuild respectful civil discourse?

