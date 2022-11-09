Ideas from the CBC: The Land That Has Never Been Yet, Part One

The American Revolution is often depicted as a struggle between the common man and the callous elite. The symbols of the revolution, from the "don't tread on me" of the Gadsden Flag to the opening words of the Declaration of Independence, exalt the underling against their overlords. Yet most of the famous American figures of the revolution were powerful landowners, with vast wealth and ownership over other human beings. In this Peabody Award-nominated podcast, John Biewen from the Centre for Documentary Studies at Duke University revisits the origins of the United States of America, and how contested ideas of "democracy" reverberate in American politics today.