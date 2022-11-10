Ideas from the CBC: The Land That Has Never Been Yet, Part Two
The American Revolution of 1776 may have been a revolt of the powerful rich, but the United States had a second chance at crafting a democracy after the Civil War. In the second part of his series, John Biewen, Director of the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University, revisits the Reconstruction era, where an unlikely coalition of leaders tried to make the United States into a true multiracial democracy. And it worked, for a while.