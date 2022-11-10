Surviving the Bataan Death March: 80th Anniversary Encore Presentation

Veteran Ken Porwoll’s story recounts his inhumane treatment and riveting story of survival as one of 10,000 American and roughly 50,000 Filipino soldiers on the Bataan Death March of WW II and his ensuing 3+ years as a Japanese prisoner of war. Narrated by the late Senator John McCain (a former POW), “Surviving The Bataan Death March” is a story of man’s inhumanity to man—yet inside this story of brutality and despair, are powerful moments of warmth, humor, compassion, kindness and faith.