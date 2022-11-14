© 2022 Maine Public
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Intelligence Squared U.S.: Is It Time to End Qualified Immunity for Cops?

November 14, 2022

Monday, November 14, 2022

Qualified immunity is a legal principle that provides government officials with immunity from some civil suits. Critics argue it’s a central barrier to substantive police reform, allowing officers to more easily to kill or injure with impunity. But advocates say it’s a necessary protection, shielding police officers from bankruptcy and vindictive personal lawsuits. So how does one balance two important, yet competing public interests?

