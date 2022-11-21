Ideas from the CBC: 2022 CBC Massey Lecture: Tomson Highway on Language

Indigenous mythologies, says Tomson Highway, provide unique, timeless solutions to our modern problems. In his lecture, On Language, he argues that language shapes the way we see the world. "Like bird song, languages make our planet a beautiful place, a fascinating place — indeed, a miraculous place — to live on," he writes. Without language, we are lost creatures in a meaningless existence — which is why we tell stories. Language helps us create different mythologies, ways of understanding who we are and why we're here.