2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Peace Talk Radio: Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims

Published November 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

Thursday, November 24, 2022

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy who negotiated a truce with British settlers of Plymouth Colony that lasted for 40 years in the 1600's, starting shortly after the first Thanksgiving. In this edition of Peace Talks Radio, we hear a conversation with American Indian scholars and a filmmaker who fill in the details of Massasoit's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.

