Intelligence Squared U.S.: Unresolved: Information Disorder
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
The age of “information disorder” is upon us. Deep fakes, false political narratives, and flawed COVID rumors are all rampant online, threatening America’s national security, as well as democracy itself. And yet many solutions can also run directly against longstanding western principles, such as free speech and a lack of censorship. On today’s edition of Intelligence Squared, four experts debate three questions on how to combat this dangerous new phenomenon, termed “information disorder.”