2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Two court cases that threaten Indigenous People and their right to sovereignty

Published December 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST

Monday, December 5, 2022

Tribal rights are guaranteed by the US Constitution, but modern court cases – including the Brackeen case currently before the US Supreme Court – are reminders that Indigenous sovereignty and Native lands are still at risk in the United States. And in Canada, Indigenous activists are still fighting back against generations of hardship and forced separation of families.

