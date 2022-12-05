On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Two court cases that threaten Indigenous People and their right to sovereignty
Monday, December 5, 2022
Tribal rights are guaranteed by the US Constitution, but modern court cases – including the Brackeen case currently before the US Supreme Court – are reminders that Indigenous sovereignty and Native lands are still at risk in the United States. And in Canada, Indigenous activists are still fighting back against generations of hardship and forced separation of families.