© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: 2022 CBC Massey Lecture: Tomson Highway on Creation

Published December 6, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

In the second of the 2022 CBC Massey Lectures, Tomson Highway asks "How did the place we know as the universe come into being? What kind of god or angel or combination thereof was responsible for its creation?" For the ancient Greeks, the world was created through sex, and humans were not here to suffer, but to enjoy. Christianity offered something more linear: a beginning, middle and end of things. Tomson Highway suggests that the Indigenous worldview offers something else.

Listen Here

2 PM Public Affairs Programs