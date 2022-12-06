Ideas from the CBC: 2022 CBC Massey Lecture: Tomson Highway on Creation

In the second of the 2022 CBC Massey Lectures, Tomson Highway asks "How did the place we know as the universe come into being? What kind of god or angel or combination thereof was responsible for its creation?" For the ancient Greeks, the world was created through sex, and humans were not here to suffer, but to enjoy. Christianity offered something more linear: a beginning, middle and end of things. Tomson Highway suggests that the Indigenous worldview offers something else.

