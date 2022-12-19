Commonwealth Club of California: What I’ve Learned from My Mentor Raven Wilkinson

In 2015, Misty Copeland made history and changed the dance world forever when she became the first African-American female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. But as she will tell you, achievements like this never happen in a void. Behind her and supporting her rise was her mentor, Raven Wilkinson. A trailblazer in the world of ballet, Wilkinson fought to be taken seriously as a Black ballerina in the 1950s and ‘60s.

