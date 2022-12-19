© 2022 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: What I’ve Learned from My Mentor Raven Wilkinson

Published December 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST

Thursday, December 22, 2022

In 2015, Misty Copeland made history and changed the dance world forever when she became the first African-American female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. But as she will tell you, achievements like this never happen in a void. Behind her and supporting her rise was her mentor, Raven Wilkinson. A trailblazer in the world of ballet, Wilkinson fought to be taken seriously as a Black ballerina in the 1950s and ‘60s.

More information HERE

2 PM Public Affairs Programs