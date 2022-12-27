Ideas from the CBC: A Clearer Universe: Dr. Louise Edwards

In 2024, our view of the universe is going to change drastically— and literally. High on a mountain in Chile, the complex construction of the Vera C. Rubin Observatory has been underway for the past seven years. But soon, it will be producing images of the night sky that are both sharper and more wide-ranging than ever before. It will revolutionize our knowledge of galaxies. And one of the astrophysicists involved in this exciting project is the brilliant Canadian scientist and master storyteller Dr. Louise Edwards.