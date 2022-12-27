Intelligence Squared U.S.: Is Capitalism A Blessing?

With the wealth gap widening, some Americans are starting to consider socialism as a viable economic and political model. Supporters of capitalism claim that no other system has been as effective in creating value, increasing prosperity, and producing the wealth that has lifted billions out of poverty. Critics of capitalism argue that it is inherently exploitative and that business owners seek profits above all else, leading to the distortion of human worth as one distilled to an individual’s labor power. In light of this emerging divide, we ask this question: Is capitalism a blessing?