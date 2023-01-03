© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Embodied from WUNC: Sobered: More Than Dry January

Published January 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST

Tuesday, January 3, 2023

How often do you stop to examine your drinking habits? While many Americans started drinking more in the pandemic, another cohort committed to sober curiosity: a movement encouraging introspection about your relationship with alcohol. Embodied host Anita Rao examines the tenets and experiences of sober curiosity through a conversation with two people who collectively have close to two decades of sobriety experience.

