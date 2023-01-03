Embodied from WUNC: Sobered: More Than Dry January
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
How often do you stop to examine your drinking habits? While many Americans started drinking more in the pandemic, another cohort committed to sober curiosity: a movement encouraging introspection about your relationship with alcohol. Embodied host Anita Rao examines the tenets and experiences of sober curiosity through a conversation with two people who collectively have close to two decades of sobriety experience.
