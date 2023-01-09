© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Getting Justice Right: The Business Case for Second Chance Hiring

Published January 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Ken Oliver leads one of the country’s most important initiatives for encouraging second chance/ fair chance hiring within technology and other industries. With perspective gained from his own experience incarcerated in the California prison system, Oliver will discuss the barriers to employment faced by returning citizens and why he believes business is a critical partner to a more just world.

Listen HERE

2 PM Public Affairs Programs