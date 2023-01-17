Ideas from the CBC: The Meaning of Ice
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
The Arctic is being transformed by climate change more rapidly than most other places on the planet, and Inuit know that better than anyone. Their daily lives revolve around a close relationship with the land and the wildlife of the Arctic, and a deep, intimate knowledge of ice, water and weather. But Arctic ice researcher Dr. Shari Fox argues that a colonialist approach to Arctic research by academia has largely disrespected and sidelined traditional knowledge.