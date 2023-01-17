On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: What a GOP-Controlled House Means for US Foreign Policy

What will a new Congress mean for the next two years of foreign policy? The writing on the wall of the new GOP-controlled House spells more hawkishness on China and more scrutiny of the Biden administration’s aid to Ukraine. One Democrat who kept his seat in the recent midterms is Congressman Andy Kim, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He speaks with World Affairs CEO Philip Yun about “a new crisis of empathy” in our country, and why Washington needs to do a better job of including the American people in foreign policy decisions.