Intelligence Squared U.S.: Has Globalization Backfired?

Published January 23, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST

Thursday, January 26, 2023

For a period of time, going global just seemed to make sense. But with China’s rise, Covid-19, and the war in Ukraine, more and more people are calling for the decoupling of our global trade economies. Those in favor of a more deglobalized system say it’s better for the environment, more responsive to regional needs, and promotes equality of income. Others argue that globalization has made the world wealthier overall, and connects those once cut off from traditional markets.

