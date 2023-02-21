Climate One: What We’re Watching in Climate Now
Thursday, February 23, 2023
2022 was a banner year for climate – both in terms of climate-fueled disaster and historic federal investments in clean energy, electric vehicles, and home electrification. The questions now: How will the programs be implemented? How will the money be spent – and who will benefit? This week, Climate One examines the coming trends in raw material prices, the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, new investments in clean tech, tighter rules on pollution and western water negotiations