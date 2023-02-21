Ideas from the CBC: Alchemy Lecture: Borders, Human Itineraries and All Our Relation
Monday, February 20, 2023
Language. Labor. Migration. Four international scholars gather at York University to deliver the inaugural Alchemy Lecture: Borders, Human Itineraries and All Our Relation. Together, they imagine a new world—with new languages, new geographies, and new ways of existing. The world they envision is one without borders, a world that confronts the global injustices of labor, of forced migration, and life in the Black diaspora.