Ideas from the CBC: Cundill History Prize: Tiya Miles

Published February 28, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST

Monday, February 27, 2023

Tiya Miles writes a different kind of history in her prize-winning book, All That She Carried. Rather than turn to official records of slavery in the United States, she turns to a physical artifact: a cotton sack with embroidered words mentioning three women: Rose, the mother of Ashley who was sold at age 9; and Ruth Middleton, who in 1921 embroidered the names onto the sack. Harvard historian Tiya Miles scours the historical documentary record to discover who these women were and how love sustained them all from the time of slavery to emancipation to Jim Crow. 

